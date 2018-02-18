Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Arena: Little Caesars Arena | TV: Sportsnet | Radio: SN 590
Matchup Stats
|TOR
|DET
|Record
|35-20-5
|24-24-9
|GF/g
|3.27 (4th)
|2.61 (27th)
|GA/g
|2.82 (13th)
|2.98 (21st)
|PP%
|20.5% (15th)
|18.4% (22nd)
|PK%
|83.3% (5th)
|77.6% (25th)
|Shots/g
|31.7 (15th)
|30.1 (26th)
|Shots Against/g
|34.2 (29th)
|31.9 (14th)
|5v5 CF%
|49.0% (20th)
|48.6% (21st)
|5v5 SV%
|.928 (11th)
|.924 (15th)
|5v5 SH%
|9.4% (2nd)
|7.5% (17th)
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup
*We have added goal, assist, and point totals for each player below the lines. Total goals per line are indicated, too, as well as save percentage for goalies.
Forwards
Hyman – Matthews – Nylander
(60-11-19-30) – (50-26-22-48) – (60-14-31-45) Total: 51
Marleau – Kadri – Marner
(60-20-13-33) – (58-22-20-42) – (60-12-31-43) Total: 55
Van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Brown
(58-23-13-36) – (59-9-21-30) – (60-13-10-23) Total: 45
Komarov – Moore – Kapanen
(60-5-11-16) – (42-5-6-11) – (17-4-1-5) Total: 14
Defencemen
Rielly – Hainsey
(54-5-29-34) – (57-3-16-19) Total: 8
Gardiner – Zaitsev
(60-4-31-35) – (43-4-6-10) Total: 8
Dermott – Carrick
(17-1-7-8) – (35-3-4-7) Total: 4
Goaltenders
Andersen (.921 sv%)
McElhinney (.932 sv%)
Scratched: Martin, Leivo, Polak
Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup
Forwards
Nyquist – Zetterberg – Mantha
(57-16-10-26) – (57-7-32-39) – (55-19-16-35) Total: 42
Tatar – Larkin – Athanasiou
(57-15-10-25) – (57-9-34-43) – (46-10-14-24) Total: 34
Helm – Nielsen – Abdelkader
(50-7-14-21) – (57-13-12-25) – (50-9-15-24) Total: 29
Bertuzzi – Glendening – Frk
(23-2-9-11) – (45-8-6-14) – (49-10-10-20) Total: 20
Defencemen
Ericsson – Daley
(57-2-8-10) – (52-5-4-9) Total: 7
Kronwall –Witkowski
(54-2-14-16) – (20-1-0-1) Total: 3
Dekeyser – Jensen
(40-4-3-7) – (56-0-12-12) Total: 4
Goaltenders
Howard (.910 sv%)
Mrazek (.909 sv%)