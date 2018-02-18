Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Arena: Little Caesars Arena | TV: Sportsnet | Radio: SN 590

Matchup Stats

TOR DET Record 35-20-5 24-24-9 GF/g 3.27 (4th) 2.61 (27th) GA/g 2.82 (13th) 2.98 (21st) PP% 20.5% (15th)

18.4% (22nd) PK% 83.3% (5th) 77.6% (25th) Shots/g 31.7 (15th) 30.1 (26th) Shots Against/g 34.2 (29th) 31.9 (14th) 5v5 CF% 49.0% (20th) 48.6% (21st) 5v5 SV% .928 (11th) .924 (15th) 5v5 SH% 9.4% (2nd) 7.5% (17th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

*We have added goal, assist, and point totals for each player below the lines. Total goals per line are indicated, too, as well as save percentage for goalies.

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

(60-11-19-30) – (50-26-22-48) – (60-14-31-45) Total: 51

Marleau – Kadri – Marner

(60-20-13-33) – (58-22-20-42) – (60-12-31-43) Total: 55

Van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Brown

(58-23-13-36) – (59-9-21-30) – (60-13-10-23) Total: 45

Komarov – Moore – Kapanen

(60-5-11-16) – (42-5-6-11) – (17-4-1-5) Total: 14

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

(54-5-29-34) – (57-3-16-19) Total: 8

Gardiner – Zaitsev

(60-4-31-35) – (43-4-6-10) Total: 8

Dermott – Carrick

(17-1-7-8) – (35-3-4-7) Total: 4

Goaltenders

Andersen (.921 sv%)

McElhinney (.932 sv%)

Scratched: Martin, Leivo, Polak

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Forwards

Nyquist – Zetterberg – Mantha

(57-16-10-26) – (57-7-32-39) – (55-19-16-35) Total: 42

Tatar – Larkin – Athanasiou

(57-15-10-25) – (57-9-34-43) – (46-10-14-24) Total: 34

Helm – Nielsen – Abdelkader

(50-7-14-21) – (57-13-12-25) – (50-9-15-24) Total: 29

Bertuzzi – Glendening – Frk

(23-2-9-11) – (45-8-6-14) – (49-10-10-20) Total: 20

Defencemen

Ericsson – Daley

(57-2-8-10) – (52-5-4-9) Total: 7

Kronwall –Witkowski

(54-2-14-16) – (20-1-0-1) Total: 3

Dekeyser – Jensen

(40-4-3-7) – (56-0-12-12) Total: 4

Goaltenders

Howard (.910 sv%)

Mrazek (.909 sv%)