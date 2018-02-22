Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Arena: Air Canada Centre | TV: TSN4 | Radio: SN 590

Game Day Quotes

Mike Babcock on Jake Gardiner’s development this season:

Well, I just think Jake’s a good player. I don’t know if there’s that much fluctuation. Sometimes it’s just having your pairs together. He played with the other powerplay group there for a bit and suddenly got more points when Rielly was out. We just think he’s really intelligent, moves the puck real well, plays with good players and gets them the puck. And they like playing with him. Since we’ve given him some structure to play with, he plays within that structure and can still make plays. Whether that be a long pass, short pass or a shot through, he can make plays and he sees the play. Lots of guys don’t see those plays. He just has the ability to do that.

Jake Gardiner on the Islanders’ skill up front:

That Barzal can really fly. They’ve got some good skill up front with Tavares, Lee, Nelson — all those guys. They’re fighting for their spot in the playoffs, so we know they’re going to be coming hard tonight. [Tavares] is tough. He’s really strong in the corners, always seems to have his head up making plays. He’ll definitely be a guy we want to contain down low.

Patrick Marleau on John Tavares:

What I know is just how hard he competes on the puck. One of the biggest things obviously is he’s highly skilled and sees the ice well — but that compete level is key.

James van Riemsdyk on Frederik Andersen:

First and foremost, he’s a great teammate and a great person. When you have that bond with teammates off the ice, you want to see them do really well. We enjoy having him on our team. He’s obviously a great player and just does everything he can do get better and better. It’s exciting to play with guys like that.

Matchup Stats

TOR NYI Record 37-20-5 29-26-6 GF/g 3.23 (6th) 3.28 (3rd) GA/g 2.76 (11th) 3.57 (31st) PP% 20.0% (17th)

21.5% (8th) PK% 83.0% (4th) 74.0% (30th) Shots/g 31.7 (16th) 31.0 (21st) Shots Against/g 34.2 (29th) 36.1 (31st) 5v5 CF% 49.1% (19th) 47.3% (27th) 5v5 SV% .929 (8th) .916 (28th) 5v5 SH% 9.4% (2nd) 9.1% (5th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

*We have added goal, assist, and point totals for each player below the lines. Total goals per line are indicated, too, as well as save percentage for goalies.

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

(62-11-20-31) – (52-27-22-49) – (62-14-32-46) Total: 52

Marleau – Kadri – Marner

(62-20-13-33) – (60-22-21-43) – (62-13-31-44) Total: 56

Van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Brown

(60-25-13-38) – (61-9-23-32) – (62-13-10-23) Total: 47

Komarov – Moore – Kapanen

(62-5-11-16) – (44-5-6-11) – (19-4-1-5) Total: 14

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

(56-5-29-34) – (59-3-16-19) Total: 8

Gardiner – Zaitsev

(62-4-33-37) – (46-4-6-10) Total: 8

Dermott – Carrick

(19-1-7-8) – (36-3-4-7) Total: 4

Goaltenders

Andersen (.923 sv%)

McElhinney (.932 sv%)

Scratched: Martin, Leivo, Polak

New York Islanders Projected Lineup

Forwards

Lee – Tavares – Bailey

(61-30-18-48) – (61-30-34) – (57-15-47-62) Total: 75

Beauvillier – Barzal – Eberle

(50-14-7-21) – (61-16-46-62) – (61-20-23-43) Total: 50

Ladd – Nelson – Fritz

(52-9-12-21) – (61-14-11-25) – (14-1-0-1) Total: 24

Johnston – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

(10-3-2-5) – (51-7-8-15) – (56-8-9-17) Total: 18

Defencemen

Leddy – Boychuk

(61-9-27-36) – (40-4-7-11) Total: 13

Hickey – Pulock

(48-3-12-15) – (47-5-14-19) Total: 8

Pelech – Aho

(57-2-12-14) – (18-1-2-3) Total: 3

Goaltenders

Halak (.911 sv%)

Greiss (.891 sv%)

Injured: Kulemin, Prince, De Haan