Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. EST | Arena: BB&T Center | TV: TSN4 | Radio: SN 590

Game Day Quotes

Florida Panthers General Manager Dale Tallon on the Panthers’ quiet trade deadline:

We gave it our best shot on a couple of deals. We made some legitimately strong, solid offers. At the last minute, we were unable to get it done. It’s frustrating, but we protected a lot of our good, young assets. A lot of the teams wanted our top players. We weren’t willing to do that, but we were close on a couple of really good deals. That’s just the way it goes. We are very satisfied with our young team and very excited about our future and the young players we have in our system, but we weren’t willing to give up our top prospects to get a deal that we thought was right for our team. We went down to the wire on a couple, but sometimes, deals fall through at the last minute. We were unwilling to give up our top prospects. That’s the bottom line. We were buyers. We weren’t sellers. We were trying to improve ourselves for not only now but the long term. We thought that a couple of these deals we were involved in would do that for us. That’s just the way it goes. We have a good young team. We didn’t disrupt it and we didn’t give up our top assets going forward. All in all, we are in good shape. I like the position we are in with games in hand and a chance to make the playoffs with this young team. And we’ve maintained and kept all the top prospects that we have in our system.

Panthers head coach Bob Boughner on playing the Leafs in a back-to-back situation with his team rested:

We are waiting on them, but it doesn’t seem to matter this time of year. Everyone is playing so hard and every point matters. It’s no different for us. They’re a fast team and a team that likes to stretch it out a bit. We can’t let them in behind us. We’ve got to be good on our specials teams. They’re a good special teams team. For us, it’s about doing what we do best and concentrating on our start. We’ve had some good starts lately. Against a team that played last night, the start is important for us.

Panthers forward Nick Bjugstad on the team’s recent performance (7-3-0 in last 10) and the challenge against the Leafs:

We’re realizing that, when things go well, we know why. We’re playing to our identity. We are not trying to be too cute or anything. We know that when we are playing high-skill teams, we can’t get crazy. I think we’re starting to realize that and it’s starting to come together. [The Leafs] are a similar team to what we’ve seen in the past few games – highly skilled, highly disciplined. We’re going to have to match that as well.

Boughner on the team’s recent form:

I think our confidence is pretty solid. My job is to remind these guys how well we’re playing and what we’re doing well but also things we need to clean up, and there are definitely things we need to clean up. You can never be as detailed as you want to be defensively. There were some mistakes made the other night [versus Pittsburgh]. Toronto is coming in, and then New Jersey. We know that you aren’t going to score six goals every night. You’ve to be able to win those 3-2 and 2-1 games. That’s where we want to get to. We are going in the right direction, but we aren’t there yet.

Quotes to come from the Leafs after Mike Babcock addresses the media at 5:15 p.m. EST.

Matchup Stats

TOR FLA Record 39-20-6 28-25-6 GF/g 3.23 (6th) 2.93 (13th) GA/g 2.77 (13th) 3.22 (26th) PP% 20.5% (14th)

19.4% (18th) PK% 83.8% (2nd) 78.8% (22nd) Shots/g 31.7 (17th) 34.5 (2nd) Shots Against/g 34.2 (29th) 34.7 (30th) 5v5 CF% 49.1% (19th) 49.3% (18th) 5v5 SV% .928 (9th) .917 (27th) 5v5 SH% 9.3% (T-1st) 7.1% (T-22nd)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

*We have added goal, assist, and point totals for each player below the lines. Total goals per line are indicated, too, as well as save percentage for goalies.

Forwards

Hyman – Nylander – Kapanen

(65-11-21-32) – (65-14-34-48) – (22-4-1-5) Total: 29

Marleau – Kadri – Marner

(65-20-14-34) – (63-23-21-44) – (65-17-36-53) Total: 60

Van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Brown

(64-26-15-41) – (64-10-23-33) – (65-12-11-24) Total: 48

Komarov – Plekanec – Leivo

(65-5-10-15) – (61-6-18-24) – (14-1-2-3) Total: 12

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

(59-6-31-37) – (62-4-17-21) Total: 10

Gardiner – Zaitsev

(65-4-36-40) – (47-4-7-11) Total: 8

Dermott – Polak

(22-1-7-8) – (40-2-7-9) Total: 3

Goaltenders

McElhinney (.932 sv%)

Andersen (.922 sv%)

Scratched: Martin, Carrick, Moore

Injured: Matthews

Florida Panthers Projected Lineup

Forwards

Dadonov – Barkov – Bjugstad

(51-18-23-41) – (58-20-38-58) – (59-11-20-31) Total: 49

Huberdeau – Trocheck – Vrbata

(59-18-37-55) – (59-24-31-55) – (38-5-8-13) Total: 47

McGinn – McCann – Mamin

(53-9-8-17) – (46-6-10-16) – (9-1-0-1) Total: 16

Haley – Mackenzie – Sceviour

(58-2-5-7) – (54-3-8-11) – (53-7-9-16) Total: 12

Defencemen

Yandle – Ekblad

(59-6-32-38) – (59-12-12-24) Total: 18

Matheson – Pysyk

(58-8-14-22) – (59-3-8-11) Total: 11

Weegar – Petrovic

(37-1-4-5) – (48-1-7-8) Total: 2

Goaltenders

Luongo (.926 sv%)

Reimer (.905 sv%)

Injured: Malgin