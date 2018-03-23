Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, the Predators’ first regulation loss since February 17 (14-0-1).

On the team beating a great team and closing out the win convincingly:

It looked a lot like the Tampa game early. You’ve got to go out and play well in the third period and finish the game off. Obviously, we had a real good start for the third period, which really helped us. But we played five out of six really good periods on this road trip and we dropped the ball the other night in Tampa. So it was a good response.

On the team’s ability to leave the third-period collapse in Tampa Bay behind them:

I think that was key. We had a good practice yesterday. We talked about just flushing what happened. We were doing lots of good things, so just keep doing it. Just keep getting better. I think it’s a real good opportunity to play Tampa, to play Nashville. They’re really good teams. We’ve got some good teams coming up here, as well, and it will be a good test for our team to try to get better before we get to the playoffs.

On Auston Matthews’ first game back:

The first night, you always have energy. Now it’s going to come. The good thing about it — and we’ve talked lots about this — is that he’s been able to skate. His linemates were really good tonight, and that helped him as well. It’s good for him. He’s obviously got good skill level and good compete. I thought he was real good defensively. In the end, he’s got to be feeling good.

On handing the Predators their first regulation loss in nearly five weeks:

I just thought we played good. If you’re them, though, you’ve won a lot of games in a row. What happens is, over time, when you get playing so good, you come off of it a little bit. They probably feel like that. We might’ve got them at a good time. In saying that, we played a good team and won.

On playing six of eight at home to close out the regular season:

It’s important just travel wise and rest-wise. We’ll do a good job of that. We have to get better and we understand that. We’ll go home and have a day off tomorrow and get ready for the Red Wings.

On taking confidence from playing five good periods out of six against two of the top teams in the league:

I think the big thing is you enter the playoffs and every team that gets in believes they have a chance. We haven’t secured our spot yet, but we feel that we’re going to get in. We think we’re a young team that is getting better all the time. With Plekanec coming in here, that’s given us four lines and now we can play in any spot. I wasn’t worried about any matchups at all tonight. I thought that was positive. Johnsson gives us real good speed. We’re a deeper team right now. That’s a positive thing.

On the balance between units one and two on the power play:

Obviously, the one unit has been significantly better than the other one. But now that Matty is back, I think it’ll really help with that and we’ll be way more dangerous. The more people you have that generate offense and score, the better off you are.

On Nikita Zaitsev’s return to the lineup: