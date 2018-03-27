Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night, marking the end of the team’s 13-game winning streak on home ice.

On the team’s performance, letting a 2-1 lead slip despite largely dominating the game:

Obviously, I thought our turnovers in the first period in our own zone were a little bit loose. You know, we’ve got to hit the net. We had so many opportunities in the offensive zone and failed to hit the net. Just looking right here, it says 26 times, we missed the net. That would be part of it, too. In the end, we had every opportunity to win. We were a little too loose. We didn’t win. Let’s get back to work. I thought we had lots of good things [going on], but then we got carried away with it and gave up some chances. The puck has got to stay out, too. Bottom line: We did lots of good things. We didn’t win the game. I still think we can be better without it. At times, I thought we turned it over a bit too much — too cute. In the end, you go home disappointed.

On whether this game hints at a good rivalry to come in future seasons as the Sabres improve their team:

For sure. To me, they play us hard all the time anyway. They’ve got good players and they’re getting more good players. They’re just going to get better and better. It’ll be tough. Obviously, I thought we carried play and all of that stuff, but in the end, you didn’t win.

On the play of the team’s fourth line (Andreas Johnsson – Tomas Plekanec – Kasperi Kapanen):

I thought they were good. They ended up dash-two, and didn’t deserve it one bit. But I thought they were really good. Two games in a row, they’ve dominated and played well and played hard and were effective. That is a good sign for us moving ahead.

On whether he’ll be able to find a spot for Andreas Johnsson when Leo Komarov comes back: