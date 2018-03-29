Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, the team’s 46th victory of the season and 27th home win — both new franchise records.

On the team’s performance on a night when they ran up a 3-0 lead and were pushed the rest of the way:

I thought we had a great, great start. Getting ready to play was important. We knew it they were a desperate, desperate team. They were 20-6 coming in here. They were playing well. We thought if we could jump on them early… and we did. Luongo was unbelievable in the first ten minutes — just phenomenal. We gave up that first goal and we turned it over badly for the second one, and then I thought we tightened up. And then I thought they really got going. We weren’t as good as we should’ve been down the stretch, or as poised. But I think the more opportunities you have to go through that… that’s what it’s going to be like in the playoffs. The playoffs are going to be like that. You’re going to be up one or down one and you’ve got to find a way to win the game. It was a good win. Freddy made some timely saves, especially on the penalty there with that one save. But a good win for our team.

On the new franchise records:

It’s nice to get, obviously. It is one of those things — those things are all nice to get. I think James got his 200th, or something like that, tonight and his 35th goal. I think Freddy set an individual mark. I think those things are all great, but we’ve got bigger plans. We’re just moving along and trying to get better. This is a good win and gives you confidence I thought Marner was a star tonight. He really set the tone and came out and skated good. It’s a good win for our team.

On the evolution of Marner’s two-way game: