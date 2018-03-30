Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. | Arena: Barclays Center | TV: TSN | Radio: TSN 1050

Game Day Quotes

Islanders head coach Doug Weight on going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen tonight:

Josh Bailey is out tonight and we’re unsure of the status. We’ll dress seven D and rotate guys in and out. We’ll play it by performance – see how guys are playing early and see if we can get some chemistry.

Islanders forward Tanner Fritz on playing with 11 forwards tonight:

When you have 11 forwards, you’re playing with a bunch of different guys. Sometimes that is a good thing. You can get a little bit of a spark. You’re playing with guys you usually don’t play with. You try to create as much chemistry as you can and go from there.

Connor Brown on Andreas Johnsson’s play since his callup:

He’s a smart player with a lot of speed and a lot of skill. He works really hard. Every shift, he is in on the forecheck and he’s battling for pucks back. He’s been a great addition.

Brown on William Nylander’s strength on the puck:

He just skates so effortlessly and with so much speed. He can have his head up and everything seems like it’s in slow motion for him when he has the puck. What is underrated is how strong he is. Big guys are crawling all over him and he’s able to [make plays]. His legs are so strong and his core is so strong. They’re hanging off of him and he can turn back and make plays. That’s what a lot of guys don’t see. He’s got really powerful legs and a strong core and guys hang off of him, so that gives him that extra second to make those plays.

Mike Babcock on matching up against John Tavares-Mathew Barzal down the middle:

We’ve got good balance over four lines. Going on the road, you don’t have to worry about it as much. Those guys are real good players and they’re always a handful, but we’re pretty comfortable with our group.

Matchup Stats

TOR NYI Record 46-24-7 (99) 32-35-10 (74) GF/g 3.30 (2nd) 3.16 (8th) GA/g 2.82 (12th) 3.58 (31st) PP% 23.5% (3rd)

22.3% (7th) PK% 82.7% (6th) 74.6% (30th) Shots/g 32.2 (14th) 31.3 (20th) Shots Against/g 33.9 (28th) 35.7 (31st) 5v5 CF% 49.6% (17th) 47.5% (26th) 5v5 SV% .927 (9th) .917 (27th) 5v5 SH% 9.1% (3rd) 8.8% (4th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

(77-14-23-37) – (57-30-24-54) – (77-17-38-55) Total: 61

Marleau – Kadri – Marner

(77-24-19-44) – (75-30-22-52) – (77-21-46-67) Total: 75

Van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Brown

(77-35-18-53) – (76-11-31-42) – (77-14-14-28) Total: 60

Johnsson – Plekanec – Kapanen

(7-1-0-1) – (73-6-19-25) – (34-7-2-9) Total: 14

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

(71-6-43-49) – (75-4-18-22) Total: 10

Gardiner – Zaitsev

(77-5-41-46) – (55-4-8-12) Total: 9

Dermott – Carrick

(34-1-12-13) – (44-4-8-12) Total: 5

Goaltenders

Andersen (.917 sv%)

McElhinney (.935 sv%)

Scratched: Moore, Martin, Leivo, Polak

Injured: Komarov

New York Islanders Projected Lineup

Forwards

Lee – Tavares – Bailey

(77-39-21-60) – (77-33-46-79) – (73-18-51-69) Total: 90

Beauvillier – Barzal– Eberle

(66-17-12-29) – (77-20-58-78) – (76-25-30-55) Total: 62

Ladd – Nelson – Fritz

(68-11-15-26) – (77-18-13-31) – (30-2-4-6) Total: 31

Johnston – Wagner – Clutterbuck

(20-3-3-6) – (10-0-0-0) – (72-8-9-17) Total: 11

Defencemen

Hickey – Pulcock

(64-4-18-22) – (63-9-20-29) Total: 13

Davidson – Pelech

(11-1-0-1) – (73-3-13-16) Total: 4

Seidenberg – Mayfield

(25-0-5-5) – (44-2-10-12) Total: 2

Goaltenders

Halak (.909 sv%)

Gibson (.917 sv%)

Injured: Greiss, Prince, De Hann, Boychcuk, Leddy