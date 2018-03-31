Hometown boy Adam Brooks scores as Toronto Marlies defeat Moose in Manitoba

Facing their toughest opponents of the past few weeks, the Toronto Marlies rose to the challenge against the Manitoba Moose on Friday night.

With the win, the Toronto Marlies accumulated their 100th point of the season on the same evening the parent club passed the 100 mark.

First Period

The opening period wasn’t exactly high event as both teams mostly cancelled one another out. Just three shots were recorded through the opening seven minutes, with Toronto creating a couple of half chances through Adam Brooks and Chris Mueller.

Jeremy Bracco was guilty of taking a careless slashing penalty at the 7:34 mark, leading to the game’s first goal. A shot from the right face-off dot by Sami Niku appeared to take a deflection on its way past Calvin Pickard.

A strong response to end the period saw the Marlies even the score before the conclusion of the opening 20.

A surge down the left wing and shot from Andreas Borgman, as well as a wraparound attempt from Miro Aaltonen, drew good saves from Michael Hutchinson before a rebound eluded Bracco with half an empty net to aim at.

Toronto then struck on the power play with six seconds remaining when Dmytro Timashov ripped a slap shot from the high slot off of the faceoff win for his 12th of the season.

Second Period

The Moose responded by coming out flying out of the gates in the middle frame, dominating the first 90 seconds. Toronto needed to kill a penalty, while Borgman pulled off a tremendous diving poke check to halt a 2-on-1 break for the Moose.

Despite being on the back foot early, the Marlies limited shots against and then grew into the period before drawing a power play opportunity at the 6:24 mark.

The Marlies struck with the extra man for the second time: Ben Smith’s strong drive to the net created a loose puck in the slot, where Brooks picked up the pieces and roofed his shot past the glove hand of Hutchinson.

The Marlies were now in full control as Brooks was denied a second, a shot from Calle Rosen whistled just wide with Hutchinson beaten, and a third Toronto power play resulted in a handful of close calls.

Shortly after Colin Greening forced Hutchinson into a great save on a drive to the net, the Marlies gave up a frustrating tying goal. A missed assignment by Justin Holl, with two Marlies chasing the puck carrier high in the zone, allowed to Sami Niku to take a pass and walk off the right boards with tons of time to pick out Brody Sutter for his sixth of the year.

To Toronto’s credit, the tying marker did nothing to put them off their stride and they finished the period on top. Vincent LoVerde and Brooks were wondering how they didn’t score thanks to more brilliance from Hutchinson before the Marlies came close to netting on the power play for the third time near the end of the period.

Third Period

The Moose came out with some jump to start the final frame. Brendan Lemieux had two excellent scoring opportunities but was denied by Calvin Pickard, who did well to cling onto the puck. Lemieux took umbrage and threw a punch at the Marlies goaltender, earning him a ticket to the penalty box.

A fifth Toronto power play didn’t result in a go-ahead goal despite some good looks, but the Marlies rode that momentum back at even strength for the handful of proceeding shifts.

The third period ebbed and flowed with no real scoring chances of note for either team until the final five minutes of the game. Some excellent work from Smith and Brooks set up Aaltonen, but Hutchinson did enough to deny the Finnish centerman.

Toronto’s penalty kill was forced into action at the 15:49 mark, but they held firm at a critical time in the game, setting the stage for the Marlies’ late game-winner.

With 25 seconds left in regulation, Brooks delivered a perfect cross-ice feed from the right side and Chris Mueller beat Jake Kulevich to the puck, sliding home from the top of the crease.

Although Manitoba immediately pulled Hutchinson, Pickard wasn’t tested as Toronto recorded their 28th victory away from Ricoh Coliseum, tying the AHL record for road wins with Norfolk Admirals (2011-12).

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies power play went two for five and looked dangerous throughout with a much-improved effort.

“It’s just been steady progress,” said Sheldon Keefe. “The process has been good for a while now and we’re starting to get some results, but that’s certainly a continued work in progress for us. We were all over the net in that second period and Brooks could’ve had a third one on the power play. That’s a really positive sign against a good penalty killing team.”

– Dmytro Timashov surpassed his rookie-season goal total with his 12th of the year and reached 30 points with an assist to go along with the power play marker.

– After just one point in his last seven outings, Chris Mueller broke out of his mini-slump in a big way with his 30th assist on the season and his 15th goal for the game-winner. Just rewards for a player who has been playing well but was snake bitten before tonight.

– This was the second multi-point haul in four games for Adam Brooks, who is enjoying life at the moment and his new role on the left wing. A goal and an assist give him nine points (3-6-9) in his last eight games.

“Broosky was pretty determined to make a statement on that last shift and I’m just thrilled for him to come through like that in his hometown,” said Keefe.

– Ben Smith reached 30 assists for the season with a pair of helpers. The Marlies captain has moved up to 10th in AHL scoring with 56 points.

– Calvin Pickard posted 25 saves for his 20th win of the season. This was a good response for him after being pulled by Sheldon Keefe in his last start for losing his composure against Belleville.

– Friday’s lines:

Forwards

Engvall-Aaltonen-Bracco

Brooks-Mueller-Smith

Moore-Gauthier-Baun

Timashov-Greening-Clune

Defensemen

Marincin-Holl

Borgman-Liljegren

Rosen-LoVerde

Goaltenders

Pickard

Sparks

Game Highlights

Post-Game: Sheldon Keefe