Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Playoff Schedule – Round 1 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Series

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins in Round 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The series will run between Thursday, April 12 to Wednesday, April 25 (if necessary), with the Bruins holding home-ice advantage.

The Leafs went 3-1-0 against the Bruins this season, starting with back-to-back Leafs wins in a home-and-home on Nov. 10-11. The two teams then split a pair of meetings a few weeks apart in February.

Worth noting is that the Leafs were without Auston Matthews for three of those games, while the Bruins were without Brad Marchand for one game (although it was their lone win). The two Leaf wins in November came before the Bruins’ season really took off, as Boston was the best team in the NHL from Dec. 1 onward (39-12-8, 86 points).

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins – Round 1 Schedule

Game Date Home Team Time 1 Thursday, April 12 Boston 7 p.m. EST 2 Saturday, April 14 Boston 8 p.m. EST 3 Monday, April 16 Toronto 7 p.m. EST 4 Thursday, April 19 Toronto 7 p.m. EST 5* Saturday, April 21 Boston TBD 6* Monday, April 23 Toronto TBD 7* Wednesday, April 25 Boston TBD

*if necessary

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins – 2017-18 Season Stats

TOR BOS Record 49-26-7 (105pts) 50-20-12 (112pts) GF/g 3.29 (4th) 3.23 (6th) GA/g 2.80 (12th) 2.52 (3rd) PP% 25% (2nd)

23.5% (4th) PK% 81.4 % (11th) 83.5% (3rd) Shots/g 32.2 (14th) 32.4 (13th) Shots Against/g 33.9 (28th) 28.9 (1st) 5v5 CF% 49.8% (17th) 53.6% (2nd) 5v5 SV% .929 (5th) .925 (t-11th) 5v5 SH% 9.0% (3rd) 8% (11th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

(82-15-25-40) – (62-34-29-63) – (82-20-41-61) | Total Goals: 69

Marleau – Kadri – Marner

(82-27-20-47) – (80-32-23-55) – (82-22-47-69) | Total Goals: 81

Van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Brown

(82-36-18-54) – (81-11-32-43) – (82-14-14-28) | Total Goals: 61

Komarov – Plekanec – Kapanen

(74-7-12-19) – (77-6-20-26) – (37-7-2-9) | Total Goals: 20

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

(74-6-46-52) – (80-4-19-23) | Total Goals: 10

Gardiner – Zaitsev

(82-5-47-52) – (60-5-8-13) | Total Goals: 10

Dermott – Polak

(37-1-12-13) – (54-2-10-12) | Total Goals: 3

Goaltenders

Andersen (.918 sv%)

McElhinney (.934 sv%)

Extras: Moore (50-6-6-12), Leivo (16-1-3-4), Martin (50-3-9-12), Johnsson (9-2-1-3), Carrick (47-4-8-12)

Boston Bruins Projected Lineup

Forwards

Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

(68-34-51-85) – (64-30-33-63) – (82-35-45-80) | Total Goals: 102

Debrusk – Krejci – Rick Nash

(70-16-27-43) – (64-17-27-44) – (71-21-13-34 | Total Goals: 53

Heinen – Riley Nash – Backes

(77-16-31-47) – (76-15-26-41) – (57-14-19-33) | Total Goals: 45

Donato – Acciari – Gionta

(12-5-4-9) – (60-10-1-11) – (20-2-5-7) | Total Goals: 17

Extras: Schaller (82-10-12-22), Wingels (18-2-4-5)

Defencemen

Chara – McAvoy

(73-7-17-24) – (63-7-25-32) | Total Goals: 14

Krug – Miller

(76-14-45-59) – (68-1-15-16) | Total Goals: 15

Grzelcyk – McQuaid

(61-3-12-15) – (38-1-3-4) | Total Goals: 4

Goaltenders

Rask (.917 sv%)

Khudobin (.913 sv%)

Injuries: Brandon Carlo

Statistically, the two teams stack up similarly across offensive categories, but the Bruins have been a stingier team defensively as far as goals and shots against, as well as a superior possession team in the regular season.

Looking at the lines breakdown, the Bruins’ loaded top unit is arguably the league’s best and a major headache for the Leafs to deal with, but the Leafs have a formidable answer in Auston Matthews’ line. The Leafs’ lines 2-4 were more productive, but the Bruins are no slouch in the forward depth department, either. The Leafs’ blue line boasts two 50-point defensemen in Jake Gardiner and Morgan Rielly, while the Bruins counter with a 59-point blue liner in Torey Krug, as well as rookie Charlie McAvoy, who posted 32 points in 63 games this season.

Leafs (JvR, Matthews, Kadri) & Bruins (Marchand, Pastrnak, Bergeron) are the only NHL teams with three players with 30+ goals this season Boston loads them up on one line

Toronto has them on three different lines — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 9, 2018

In net, Frederik Andersen and Curtis McElhinney have slightly outperformed Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin at 5v5 this season while facing significantly more shots against. Andersen is 10-1-0 lifetime against the Bruins with a .935 save percentage, while Rask is 15-7-2 against the Leafs over his career with a .925 save percentage.

There is much more to get into in the coming days as far as strengths, weaknesses, matchups and systems, but this should be one hell of a battle.