With a record breaking regular season behind them, the Toronto Maple Leafs now stare down a tough draw in Round 1 against old rival, the Boston Bruins.

From my estimation, there are about three or four series in the first round of the 2018 NHL Playoffs that are basically even matchups, or at least don’t really have a favourite. This is one of those series. Two of the best 5-on-5 and special teams clubs in the league should provide for a long and even battle.

It’s tough for both of these teams to go into the first round with their own considerable share of points and be forced to face each other. Either team could go to to the Cup Finals and no one would be that surprised. The NHL wanted more divisional rivalries in the playoffs with the current format — and they got one, but it also means one of the top six teams in the NHL will be certainly be out after round one just by virtue of playing one another.

The Matchup

Season series: BOS 1-2-1, TOR 3-1-0

The Bruins lineup is going to be different than the last Leafs vs. Bruins meeting: Ryan Spooner was traded and Brian Gionta, Rick Nash, and Ryan Donato were all added. Defenseman Brandon Carlo, a second pair blue liner for the Bruins, has since been injured and won’t factor into the playoffs, while third-line center Riley Nash has been ruled out for Game 1. The Leafs, who were without their franchise center in Auston Matthews for three of their four games against Boston this season, are fully healthy, or at least as healthy as can be at this juncture of the season.

In the second half, few teams were as dangerous as the Leafs or successful as them in the standings, but again, the Bruins are one of the few who were better. Boston holds slight advantages in Corsi-For% and xGoals-For% in games 41-82. The Leafs have scored more and given up fewer in the second half, plus they’ve gotten better goaltending.

Like any playoff series, there will be a focus on matchups. The Bruins, from what we’ve seen over the last few years, have a clear matchup they’d like to chase on home ice. In his series preview here, Anthony sums up the matchup situation well:

In the one game Matthews did play in the season series (and Marchand did not play), the Leafs lost. In that game, the Bruins matched up Patrice Bergeron against Matthews and he dominated – In 7:55 of 5v5 ice time against each other, the shot attempts were 9 – 2 for Bergeron. In the other three games, the Bergeron matchup went to Nazem Kadri. Kadri won one game (17 vs. 13), was almost even in another (8 vs. 11), and was completely dominated in the third (5 vs. 22). Even with the mixed results, that will be the matchup the Leafs chase. On the flip side, Boston will surely be chasing the Bergeron vs. Matthews matchup, and that’s where home ice could prove to be a big deal.

Also at MLHS, Gus Katsaros has a look at some of the different tactics the teams deploy within their systems that will help you prepare for tonight.

Game on!

Game Day Quotes

Mike Babcock on this week’s preparation:

Well, real good for preparation. We got real good hard workout on Monday, special teams yesterday, and just tried to be a quick as we could [on Wednesday]. We’ll be dialled into their team, no different for ours. We should be ready to go Game 1 but, as you know, it’s a playoff series. It’s a battle. We’ve got to be prepared.

Babcock on the Bruins top line:

Well, they’re elite players. Bergeron’s real good in the faceoff circle. They all work real hard and compete real hard. They’re elite penalty killers, so they know how to play the game without the puck. For the longest part of the year, they hardly got scored on. They got scored on a little bit 5-on-5 here at the end, but you know, they’re just a good line. They usually possess the puck and they play in the Ozone.

Babcock on emphasizing the ‘time for will not skill’ playoff mindset:

You still need all your skillset. Skill is great. Without will and determination and grit, it doesn’t much matter. You tend to see players go away at playoff time that you’re expecting or hoping for more from. Everything’s just amped up.

Babcock on Tomas Plekanec and the other veterans’ importance in the playoffs:

You can trust them to play against good players. Now that Leo, Kap, and him — or Leo, Johnny, and him — are a line, it gives me real good options there. [Plekanec] will be important for us in this series. I think, like all older guys, they get more juice at this time of the year. We expect them to be good.

More to come from both locker rooms throughout the day

Regular Season Stats

TOR BOS Record 49-26-7 (105pts) 50-20-12 (112pts) GF/g 3.29 (4th) 3.23 (6th) GA/g 2.80 (12th) 2.52 (3rd) PP% 25% (2nd)

23.5% (4th) PK% 81.4 % (11th) 83.5% (3rd) Shots/g 32.2 (14th) 32.4 (13th) Shots Against/g 33.9 (28th) 28.9 (1st) 5v5 CF% 49.8% (17th) 53.6% (2nd) 5v5 SV% .929 (5th) .925 (t-11th) 5v5 SH% 9.0% (3rd) 8% (11th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

(82-15-25-40) – (62-34-29-63) – (82-20-41-61) | Total Goals: 69

Marleau – Kadri – Marner

(82-27-20-47) – (80-32-23-55) – (82-22-47-69) | Total Goals: 81

Van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Brown

(82-36-18-54) – (81-11-32-43) – (82-14-14-28) | Total Goals: 61

Komarov – Plekanec – Kapanen

(74-7-12-19) – (77-6-20-26) – (37-7-2-9) | Total Goals: 20

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

(74-6-46-52) – (80-4-19-23) | Total Goals: 10

Gardiner – Zaitsev

(82-5-47-52) – (60-5-8-13) | Total Goals: 10

Dermott – Polak

(37-1-12-13) – (54-2-10-12) | Total Goals: 3

Goaltenders

Andersen (.918 sv%)

McElhinney (.934 sv%)

Extras: Moore (50-6-6-12), Leivo (16-1-3-4), Martin (50-3-9-12), Johnsson (9-2-1-3), Carrick (47-4-8-12)

Boston Bruins Projected Lineup

Forwards

Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

(68-34-51-85) – (64-30-33-63) – (82-35-45-80) | Total Goals: 102

Debrusk – Krejci – Rick Nash

(70-16-27-43) – (64-17-27-44) – (71-21-13-34) | Total Goals: 53

Heinen – Acciari – Backes

(77-16-31-47) – (60-10-1-11) – (57-14-19-33) | Total Goals: 40

Schaller – Kuraly – Wingels

(82-12-10-22) – (75-6-8-14) – (18-2-3-5) | Total Goals: 20

Extras: Gionta (20-2-5-7), Donato (12-5-4-9)

Defencemen

Chara – McAvoy

(73-7-17-24) – (63-7-25-32) | Total Goals: 14

Krug – Miller

(76-14-45-59) – (68-1-15-16) | Total Goals: 15

Grzelcyk – McQuaid

(61-3-12-15) – (38-1-3-4) | Total Goals: 4

Goaltenders

Rask (.917 sv%)

Khudobin (.913 sv%)

Injuries: Brandon Carlo, Riley Nash