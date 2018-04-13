[Leafs Links] Coaches Conference Comes to Toronto

As we wait to see how the Leafs will respond on Saturday night after a rough Game 1 loss, I wanted to discuss The Hockey Coaches Conference

Originating in Vancouver, this is the second time it will be here in Toronto. You might remember that I attended and wrote a detailed recap of what the speakers discussed. Some highlights for me included listening to Denver University Head Coach Jim Montgomery discuss puck possession – that name might sound familiar, as he was a coveted coach by some NHL teams last summer and chose to stay in Denver. Dallas Eakins was great at the end the panel, discussing his career, including some candid reflections about his time in Edmonton.

I also really enjoyed listening to Steve Spott and Bob Boughner discuss faceoffs. One story in particular that I still remember is them stealing a faceoff play from the Blackhawks, using it against them, and scoring. They then looked over to the Hawks bench, made eye contact with the coaches, and smiled. OHL Head Coach Troy Smith had a really good on-ice demonstration, and I actually incorporated a few of his drills and tips while coaching myself.

What I liked best about the conference was how social and engaging everyone was even when they were not presenting. Jim Montgomery emailed me some video examples. Dallas Eakins had a few great chats well after the conference. Scott Arniel gave me some advice on implementing a certain breakout, which I used while coaching to pretty good success. Everyone was just there to learn and discuss the game – attendees included Sheldon Keefe and John Torchetti in the audience. I actually spoke with Torchetti briefly and he had my favourite line of the weekend considering he’s a tenured NHL coach – “You come for the weekend, if you learn only one thing, it’s worth it.”

This year, the conference is taking place July 20-21 at Humber College Lakeshore Campus and the MasterCard Center. The full lineup of speakers has not been announced yet, but a few have been revealed. I’m particularly interested to hear what Jets Assistant Coach Todd Woodcroft and Panthers Assistant Coach Paul McFarland have to say as the ACs are in the trenches and are usually very detailed in their breakdowns. While it is a coaches conference (and you can gain six Hockey Canada Coaching/Professional Development Credits), I don’t think you have to be a coach to gain value from it – there are lots of networking opportunities, no matter what facet of the game you are interested in.

You can learn more about the conference by visiting their website here. We have a coupon code that gives you $50 off for every VIP and Individual Ticket sold and $25 off a conference pass for your audience – simply type in HOTSTOVE. I know it’s a bit pricey, so I’ll be the first to say that no I do not get some sort of cut from anyone that registers, but I will be in attendance and I do like drinking beer after a long day of talking hockey!

I hope I get to meet up with some of you at the conference. This is a weekend already highlighted in my calendar and I’m excited to learn more about the game.

