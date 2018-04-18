Announcing Maple Leafs Hot Stove’s new membership service

My policy at Maple Leafs Hot Stove from day one – September 3, 2008 – has been to never ask Leafs fans to open their wallets in order to enjoy our content and discuss the team with fellow fans. However, it’s no secret the advertising model is underserving content providers all over the internet, and MLHS is no different.

What we are launching today is a pay-what-you-want membership service. To be clear: Paywalling MLHS is not in our plans. We simply ask that you support us in any way you’re able so that we can continue the long-standing tradition here at MLHS of providing consistently high-quality writing and a home to a large community of passionate, informed Leafs fans.

I believe that when our writers have the time and support available to cover the team properly, very few do it better. This is visible in our draft day and free agent coverage each year, as well as our playoff coverage this season and last – when we deliver 1,000s of words of analysis after each game, followed the next morning by Anthony Petrielli’s Leafs Notebook (in my view, the pre-eminent column as far as Leafs analysis is concerned). We do all of this part-time, in and around our full-time jobs, families and social lives.

We want to take this full-time and need your support to do so. Here is what we plan to offer, with your support:

Continued notebooks and analysis from Anthony Petrielli

Contributions from analyst Gus Katsaros

Regular news and analysis from Alec Brownscombe

In-depth game reviews after each game

Lively game day threads complete with stats packs, game day quotes, previews, and all of the information you need to get ready for the game

All of Mike Babcock and Lou Lamoriello’s media quotes transcribed and available in a timely fashion so you don’t miss a beat

Wall-to-wall coverage of the Toronto Marlies and their upcoming Calder Cup bid courtesy of Mark Rackham and the team

A fairly moderated, welcoming comments section that provides a gathering place for hardcore Leafs fans to get together and discuss the ins and outs and highs and lows of their favourite team.

We’re hoping the above offerings are merely a starting point. We see the potential for MLHS to expand into podcasts, video content, and bonus analysis available to our supporters, as well as more thorough coverage of the Leafs prospects in the system at all levels. The possibilities — with your support – are endless, and very exciting.

Here’s what we need from you: Tell us what price you’re comfortable paying. Enter your price below, enter your email address, click “Place Order,” and complete the purchase. You’ll be able to log in below and enjoy an advertising-free experience on MLHS from here on out.

It’s been a great 10 years at MLHS. Let’s ensure the next 10.

Declan and I thank you for your continued support,

Alec Brownscombe, founder of mapleleafshotstove.com

It’s no secret the advertising model is failing content providers all over the internet. If you love the content and community at MLHS, please consider making a monthly pledge for an amount you’re comfortable with. In return, you’ll get a fast, ad-free experience when surfing the site and your favourite writers and community will continue to do what they do best. Support our site, our writers and our community!

Let's celebrate 10 years of MLHS by ensuring the next 10.

