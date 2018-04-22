On whether the line changes paid off:

I don’t know how much the line changes paid off. I just know that our guys were engaged. We got off to a really good start. Our penalty kill, obviously, was great. We were shorthanded — I don’t know — six times with a 5-on-3 for 1:30. So that was great. Our goaltender was good. We got the early lead and then were able to hold on. Obviously, you’d like not to have all of those penalties so you can spend more time in the offensive zone grinding on them. But a big win for our team and we get to go back to our building.