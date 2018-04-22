Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team forced a Game 6 with a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins.
On whether the line changes paid off:
I don’t know how much the line changes paid off. I just know that our guys were engaged. We got off to a really good start. Our penalty kill, obviously, was great. We were shorthanded — I don’t know — six times with a 5-on-3 for 1:30. So that was great. Our goaltender was good. We got the early lead and then were able to hold on. Obviously, you’d like not to have all of those penalties so you can spend more time in the offensive zone grinding on them. But a big win for our team and we get to go back to our building.
On Frederik Andersen’s performance:
I mean, any time you are shorthanded six times. It was six times. I don’t know if you noticed. And one for 5-on-3. Ridiculous. So, your goalie is going to be under the gun. I thought our penalty killers did a good job and I thought Freddy did a good job. The hardest part was we couldn’t get anybody on the ice. They just sat there and froze. Half the group was dying and half the group was freezing.
More to come.
While you're here...
It’s no secret the advertising model is failing content providers all over the internet. If you love the content and community at MLHS, please consider making a monthly or yearly pledge for an amount you’re comfortable with. In return, you’ll get a fast, ad-free experience when surfing the site; your favourite writers and community members will continue to do what they do best.
- Support our site, our writers and our community!
- Go ad-free! Speed up your browsing experience (up to 4x faster)!
- Protect your privacy from advertiser tracking!
- Pay What You Want!
- Help us produce more of the content you like the best!
- Help us fund improvements to the site and the community!
Thank you for your continued support,
Alec & Declan
Note: Disqus commenting accounts will not be affected by the new memberships.